Police apprehend four proclaimed offenders

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Attock police on Sunday apprehended four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in various cases, including murder and threatening to kill.

According to a police spokesman, a coordinated effort led to the arrest of three individuals, Muhammad Siraj, Farooq Khan, and Qammar, from Dir district in connection with a murder case.

Additionally, Fatehjang Police apprehended Abdul Rauf, a wanted outlaw accused of threatening to kill a man.

The spokesman confirmed that these individuals were declared POs by the respective courts, and now they are behind the bars.

