Police Apprehend Four Proclaimed Offenders
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Attock police on Sunday apprehended four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in various cases, including murder and threatening to kill.
According to a police spokesman, a coordinated effort led to the arrest of three individuals, Muhammad Siraj, Farooq Khan, and Qammar, from Dir district in connection with a murder case.
Additionally, Fatehjang Police apprehended Abdul Rauf, a wanted outlaw accused of threatening to kill a man.
The spokesman confirmed that these individuals were declared POs by the respective courts, and now they are behind the bars.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, 14 passengers injured in road accidents17 seconds ago
-
Police nab two suspects under women protection law10 minutes ago
-
WMC organizes symposium on advances in medical sciences21 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram30 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme30 minutes ago
-
28,000 Pakistani pilgrims provided with Zamzam upon return40 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 335,900 cusecs water40 minutes ago
-
Pindi Restaurants, Baker's Association urge govt to provide cheaper gas, green meters2 hours ago
-
Rs 675.4m generated from auction of 'Premium Number Plates' to be utilized for flood victims: Sharje ..3 hours ago
-
Election to be held in 2029 upon completion of govt’s tenure: Tarar3 hours ago
-
Power outages causing water shortage in Hyderabad; HWSBC3 hours ago
-
Accused of burning six cattle arrested3 hours ago