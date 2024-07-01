Open Menu

Police Apprehend Four Proclaimed Offenders

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Police apprehend four proclaimed offenders

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Attock police on Sunday apprehended four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in various cases, including murder and threatening to kill.

According to a police spokesman, a coordinated effort led to the arrest of three individuals, Muhammad Siraj, Farooq Khan, and Qammar, from Dir district in connection with a murder case.

Additionally, Fatehjang Police apprehended Abdul Rauf, a wanted outlaw accused of threatening to kill a man.

The spokesman confirmed that these individuals were declared POs by the respective courts, and now they are behind the bars.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Murder Police Man Dir Attock Sunday From

Recent Stories

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

15 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

1 day ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

1 day ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

1 day ago
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

1 day ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

1 day ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

1 day ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

1 day ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

1 day ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan