Police Apprehend One After Crossfire In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday apprehended an injured dacoit after exchange of fire from the limits of Rawat Police Station A Police spokesman said a Police team intercepted three suspected motorbikes during snap checking, adding, they tried to escape and opened fire.

One dacoit sustained bullet injuries while the others succeeded to fled away.

Police held the injured accused and shifted him to hospital.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zia ud Din Shah said the dacoits were involved in heinous crimes including dacoities, street crimes and bike lifting cases.

He said that those who managed to escape would soon be arrested.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated immediate response of police party and appreciated performance of SP Saddar and Rawat police.

