Police Apprehend Proclaimed Offender By Using E Police Post App
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender of Islamabad Police Station I-9 by using E Police Post app at Dajal check post.
The police spokesman said the police team arrested the accused identified as Gul Raiz by using the app effectively.
The accused had been handed over to the Bhakkar police, he added.
APP/hhd/378
