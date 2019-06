Police foiled a bid of car robbery and arrested two car lifters at Makanigi Road area of provincial capital on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Police foiled a bid of car robbery and arrested two car lifters at Makanigi Road area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, they were trying to lift a car near Makanigi Road when a police mobile team reached the site and apprehended them.

Police are investigating them.