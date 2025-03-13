Police Apprehend Two Persons, Recover Liquor
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The police on Thursday arrested two drug pushers and recovered liquor from their possessions in Ganda Singh Wala area.
A team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Ganda Singh Wala Police Station, Hafiz Sajjad Mahmood arrested the the drug peddlers and recovered liquor 100 liters from them, the police spokesperson said.
The police registered case against the accused and start further prob, he added.
The spokespersons said the district police had launched crackdown against drug pushers on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan.
APP/zaf/378
