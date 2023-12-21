Police apprehend two suspects selling smuggled Iranian petrol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) In a raid by a team of the Saudabad police station, two individuals were apprehended for the illegal sale of Iranian petrol that had been smuggled into the country.

The arrested suspects, Abdul Karim and Fayaz, were found possessing of 100 liters of petrol, twenty thousand in cash and a petrol vending machine, according to spokesman for district Korangi police on Thursday.

Legal proceedings were initiated against the detainees, and an investigation into the matter has been launched by the authorities.