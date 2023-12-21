Open Menu

Police Apprehend Two Suspects Selling Smuggled Iranian Petrol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Police apprehend two suspects selling smuggled Iranian petrol

In a raid by a team of the Saudabad police station, two individuals were apprehended for the illegal sale of Iranian petrol that had been smuggled into the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) In a raid by a team of the Saudabad police station, two individuals were apprehended for the illegal sale of Iranian petrol that had been smuggled into the country.

The arrested suspects, Abdul Karim and Fayaz, were found possessing of 100 liters of petrol, twenty thousand in cash and a petrol vending machine, according to spokesman for district Korangi police on Thursday.

Legal proceedings were initiated against the detainees, and an investigation into the matter has been launched by the authorities.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Police Station Sale Korangi

Recent Stories

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPP ..

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPPO A78 – Leader of the Pack

10 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to promotes four employees

3 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarizatio ..

PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

1 minute ago
 Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgr ..

Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgrims this year

1 minute ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84 ..

Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84.45 feet deep water discharged ..

1 minute ago
 HEC record history, taking 3rd position in Nationa ..

HEC record history, taking 3rd position in National Athletics Meet

1 minute ago
UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds ..

UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

1 minute ago
 PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom f ..

PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom families in Dera

10 minutes ago
 KMU holds seminar on SDGs for maternal, child heal ..

KMU holds seminar on SDGs for maternal, child health in Islamic world

11 minutes ago
 Board of Governors (BoG) of Bacha Khan MTI, GKMC m ..

Board of Governors (BoG) of Bacha Khan MTI, GKMC meets

1 hour ago
 IoU dialogue on rethinking urban development exten ..

IoU dialogue on rethinking urban development extends Youth Eco-Entrepreneurship ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N AJK chief Shah Ghulam Qadir calls on AJK Pr ..

PML-N AJK chief Shah Ghulam Qadir calls on AJK President

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan