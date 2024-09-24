Open Menu

Police Apprehend bus Driver In varsity Student Death Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a driver of  Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture for the death of a student.

Manahil, a 5th  semester student of the Biochemistry Department, had died in an accident with a varsity bus. SHO Shah Shams Police, Rao Mehtab, told APP that accused Muhammad Amir was arrested after the FIR. He said that the case had been registered under Section 279 and 320 under PPC, adding that they waited for the victim family the whole day on Monday when the incident had occurred  but they did not turn up to the police station and that was why police was the complainant in the case. He stated that both sections deal with death due to speeding.

Earlier, MNSUA VC Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana had suspended the driver, Muhammad Amir, and asked him to report to the transport office.

 Later, scores of students of other varisities along with MNSUA students staged a protest demonstration on Old Shujabad Road for an hour. They chanted slogans in favour of their demands. 

It merits mentioning here  Manahil, 21, hailing from Pak Gate, died on Monday morning when her motorcycle had an accident with the bus on the campus. The police  reached the spot after the accident, adding that the deceased's motorcycle had hit the bus and she fell down. Resultantly, she was run over by the bus and died on the spot. The police said that the father of the deceased had verbally told them he did not want to lodge a complaint with the police. A spokesperson for MNSUA, Riaz Hiraj, said that Manahil was driving the motorcycle a bit fast and lost control after watching the bus from the other side.

