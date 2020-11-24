UrduPoint.com
Police Apprehended 153 Alms Seekers In Last 24 Hours

Islamabad Police have arrested 153 beggars during last 24 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging and initiated a legal process by registering First Information Report against professional alms seekers and their handlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 153 beggars during last 24 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging and initiated a legal process by registering First Information Report against professional alms seekers and their handlers.

Islamabad police have launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and nabbed 153 beggars during last 24 hours.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddun Syed has directed to shift child beggars to Shelters Homes and Protection Centers for their proper upbringing and making them a responsible citizen.

He has directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to keep vigilant eye against beggars outside Masajid, Imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure arrest of professional alms seekers.

DIG (Operations) said this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women were shifted to various centers after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

He informed that he has constituted specials squads to curb begging practice, adding that performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

He said this campaign against the professional alms seekers would remain continue and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Meanwhile, the DIG (Operations) has also directed all police officials to ensure effective security in the city and enhance checking around worship places as well as entry and exit points. He asked to improve patrolling plans and maintain high vigilance against anti-social elements.

