Police apprehended a proclaimed offender in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender wanted in heinous crimes here on Wednesday.

According to a Police spokesman, during a course of action, City police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender namely Mian imran, wanted by the police. The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the spokesman added.