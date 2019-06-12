Police Apprehended A Proclaimed Offender In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:37 PM
Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender wanted in heinous crimes here on Wednesday
According to a Police spokesman, during a course of action, City police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender namely Mian imran, wanted by the police. The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the spokesman added.