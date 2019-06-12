UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Apprehended A Proclaimed Offender In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:37 PM

Police apprehended a proclaimed offender in Rawalpindi

Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender wanted in heinous crimes here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender wanted in heinous crimes here on Wednesday.

According to a Police spokesman, during a course of action, City police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender namely Mian imran, wanted by the police. The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Amnesty says Moscow arrests show 'contempt for rig ..

1 minute ago

US stocks near flat amid ongoing trade uncertainty ..

1 minute ago

Hot, dry weather to grip most parts, thundershower ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arab ..

23 minutes ago

DIFC enacts new &#039;Employment Law&#039; issued ..

23 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Inde ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.