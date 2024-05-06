Police Apprehended Gang Involved In Mobile Phone Snatching, 09 Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Police have apprehended two members gang involved in mobile phone snatching and recovered 09 mobile phones from their possession.
Additionally, a used motorcycle along with weapons was also recovered from their custody. The arrested accused has been identified as Khalil Tariq and Fahad.
Sadiqabad police has registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal commended police team and said the arrested accused will be presented before the court with substantial evidence.
He vowed that strict action will be taken against organized and dynamic gang operating in the city. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
