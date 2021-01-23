Police apprehends 22 gang members, recovered looted items in multan

Police claimed to have arrested 22 members of nine Inter-provincial gangs and also recovered looted items from their possession during ongoing month of January

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 22 members of nine Inter-provincial gangs and also recovered looted items from their possession during ongoing month of January.

The arrested accused were involved in dacoity, robbery, motorcycle theft and other heinous crimes.

The police have also seized over Rs 1.1 million cash, one mini van, four motorcycles, one generator, two cows, five goats while illegal weapon including one repeater, nine pistols from their possession.

Similarly, exactly 616 proclaimed offenders including 36 A category and 580 B category were also nabbed while 315 court absconders were also arrested during this period.

SSP Investigation, Aamer Khan Niazi while holding a press conference said that raids were being conducted on large scale to control robbery and other crimes across the district. He informed that the dacoits involved in heinous crimes were apprehended by adopting better strategy.

H hailed the efforts of his team and added that police was working round the clock and tightened the noose against criminal elements of the society.

CPO Mahboob Rasheed Mian appreciated the CIA and local police over excellent performance.

Later, the looted items were handed over the actual owners and they also hailed the police performance.