UrduPoint.com

Police Apprehends 22 POs During Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Police apprehends 22 POs during operation

Police claimed to have arrested 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) and four court absconders during a crackdown in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) and four court absconders during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

The operation against proclaimed offenders was continued on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider.

A large contingent of district police including PO staff, CIA staff and elite force has participated in the operation.

The arrested POs and court absconders were wanted to police in heinous crimes including dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft.

CPO Khurram Shehzad Haider has lauded the performance of the force on successful operations against notorious criminals.

He said that operation was being carried out on a daily basis against POs to control crime.

Related Topics

Police CIA Robbery Po Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Liverpool announce death of former CEO Robinson

Liverpool announce death of former CEO Robinson

44 seconds ago
 'Punjab Talent Hunt competitions' schedule for Fai ..

'Punjab Talent Hunt competitions' schedule for Faisalabad announced

46 seconds ago
 Govt plans to connect Shandoor with expressway to ..

Govt plans to connect Shandoor with expressway to promote tourism: Saif

47 seconds ago
 Moin confident pacer Hasnain will feature in PSL

Moin confident pacer Hasnain will feature in PSL

48 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg Discuss 'Diplomatic Efforts ..

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg Discuss 'Diplomatic Efforts' For European Stability

5 minutes ago
 Japan to Allocate More Than $1Mln to Tonga Followi ..

Japan to Allocate More Than $1Mln to Tonga Following Volcanic Eruption

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.