Police apprehends 22 POs during operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) and four court absconders during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

The operation against proclaimed offenders was continued on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider.

A large contingent of district police including PO staff, CIA staff and elite force has participated in the operation.

The arrested POs and court absconders were wanted to police in heinous crimes including dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft.

CPO Khurram Shehzad Haider has lauded the performance of the force on successful operations against notorious criminals.

He said that operation was being carried out on a daily basis against POs to control crime.