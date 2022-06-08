Police apprehends 3500 history sheeters during operation Al-Badar across South Punjab

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, said that police had apprehended 3500 history sheeters during ongoing operation Al-Badar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, said that police had apprehended 3500 history sheeters during ongoing operation Al-Badar.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level officials meeting in which RPDG Khan and AIG Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat participated. RPO Bahawalpur, DPO Rahim Yar Khan and DPO Rajan Pur shared the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed in detail about Kacha operation and operation Al-Badar. DPO Rahim Yar Khan and DPO Rajanpur briefed on the ongoing operation in Kacha. Strict measures were being taken for complete eradication of crimes in Kacha.

Additional IG directed police officials to utilize all resources to eliminate criminal elements in Kachha.

Commenting on the security arrangements during the Pak-West Indies matches, he ordered to keep security high alert during the matches and no compromise would be made regarding the security.

Over 6000 police officials and personnel were deployed for the foolproof security of the matches. He said that it was the responsibility of the police to maintain peace in all situations and strict decisions were taken to maintain peace in South Punjab.

Additional IG Dr. Ehsan Sadiq himself was in the field to make the society safe.