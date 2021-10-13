Police apprehends 63 POs in 10 days

District police arrested 63 proclaimed offenders (POs) who were allegedly involved in heinous crimes during last ten days

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :District police arrested 63 proclaimed offenders (POs) who were allegedly involved in heinous crimes during last ten days.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Afzal told APP on Wednesday, that targets had been assigned to Station House Officers (SHOs) for the arrest of the POs.

He directed SHOs to launch campaign against motorcycle lifter/snatcher gangs, murder, dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other crimes.

The DPO said police operation was underway at Kacha area tehsil Rojhan against criminal elements after culmination of big network 'Choto gang' while the area would be completely cleaned from crime soon.

Afzal said they have evolved a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in these areas.