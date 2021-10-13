UrduPoint.com

Police Apprehends 63 POs In 10 Days

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:13 PM

Police apprehends 63 POs in 10 days

District police arrested 63 proclaimed offenders (POs) who were allegedly involved in heinous crimes during last ten days

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :District police arrested 63 proclaimed offenders (POs) who were allegedly involved in heinous crimes during last ten days.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Afzal told APP on Wednesday, that targets had been assigned to Station House Officers (SHOs) for the arrest of the POs.

He directed SHOs to launch campaign against motorcycle lifter/snatcher gangs, murder, dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other crimes.

The DPO said police operation was underway at Kacha area tehsil Rojhan against criminal elements after culmination of big network 'Choto gang' while the area would be completely cleaned from crime soon.

Afzal said they have evolved a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in these areas.

Related Topics

Murder Police Law And Order Robbery Rojhan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

3 minutes ago
 PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulte ..

PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulterated milk

7 minutes ago
 Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet ( ..

Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

7 minutes ago
 Chinese, Chilean FMs talk over phone on ties, coop ..

Chinese, Chilean FMs talk over phone on ties, cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Kosovo's Special Police Unit Dispatched to Serb Ma ..

Kosovo's Special Police Unit Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests - ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Expects OPEC+ Agreements to Remain in Force ..

Russia Expects OPEC+ Agreements to Remain in Force Through 2022 - Putin

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.