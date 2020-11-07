UrduPoint.com
Police Apprehends 78 POs, 29 Absconders During General Hold Up In A Day Across South Punjab

Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:29 PM

Police conducted general hold up at all districts of South Punjab and apprehended 78 dangerous proclaimed offenders (POs) and 29 Court absconders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Police conducted general hold up at all districts of South Punjab and apprehended 78 dangerous proclaimed offenders (POs) and 29 Court absconders.

The special cordoned off and search operation was made at a time under the directions of Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal.

The 710 non - registered motorcycles were also impounded during the cordoned off.

Police have also recovered over 2000 liters wine and 8800 kilograms hashish and opium, huge quantity of weapons including seven riffles and 23 pistols during general hold up.

The cases were also got lodged against 73 criminals involved in various crimes.

Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal said that purpose of conducting general hold up and search operation was to eliminate criminal elements and to give sense of safety to masses.

He said that the anti-social elements would not get any space for hiding at any corner in South Punjab now.

He said that police was following practical steps to control heinous crimes including street crimes.

