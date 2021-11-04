Police apprehends Cricket bookie, impounds betting paraphernalia

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday apprehended a cricket bookie red-handed for gambling on cricket match and recovered Rs 3500, mobile phone and, LED screen from his possession in Taxila, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday apprehended a cricket bookie red-handed for gambling on cricket match and recovered Rs 3500, mobile phone and, LED screen from his possession in Taxila, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Wah police held Naeem Akhtar alias Noma involved in playing gambling on cricket match.

SP Potohar appreciated SDPO Taxila, SHO Saddar Wah and the police team adding that operations against criminal elements would be continued.