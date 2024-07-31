Open Menu

Police Apprehends Man For Killing Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Police apprehends man for killing brother

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Local police apprehended a man who allegedly killed his brother for alleged relationship with his wife.

Mulazim Hussain, assassinated Muhammad Iqbal for having illicit relations with the wife, Iram Shehzadi.

The wife also sustained injuries during indiscriminate fire opening by the accused, it was said.

The accused escaped the scene. The case was registered and DPO constituted teams which succeeded to arrest the killer within 10 days of the assassination.

DPO Husnain Haider said the criminal wouldn't be spared for his heinous crime.

