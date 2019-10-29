Police Apprehends Suspect ,seized Raw Material Used For Making "Mainpuri", "Gutka",

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected accused and seized a truck filled with raw material, used for making "Mainpuri" and "Gutka during raid conducted near Jamshoro.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Jamshoro's team on a tip off intercepted a truck and arrested accused Hafeezullah Baloch besides recovering a huge quantity of raw material used for making contraband "Mainpuri" and "Gutka" which was being smuggled.

Police also impounded a ten wheeler truck used for smuggling of the contraband items worth 15 million rupees.

According to Police, 116 sacks and 62 bags filled with contraband raw material were seized during raid.