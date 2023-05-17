Police approve recruitment of martyred cops children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The police have approved the recruitment of 19 children of martyred cops who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the protection of the lives and property of citizens.

According to a police spokesperson, "The recruitment board of Islamabad police has approved to induct 19 children – one each of 19 martyred cops. The recruitment would be made under Prime Minister (PM) package as Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan directed to ensure the completion of the recruitment process at the earliest.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the City Police Officer (CPO) headquarters for recruitment which gave formal approval to induct the kids of martyred personnel.

A police spokesperson said, "Martyred officers are valuable assets of the police department who sacrificed their lives in the service of citizens.""The services of these cops will be remembered forever and every possible step will be taken to provide relief to their bereaved families."