UrduPoint.com

Police Approve Recruitment Of Martyred Cops Children

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Police approve recruitment of martyred cops children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The police have approved the recruitment of 19 children of martyred cops who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the protection of the lives and property of citizens.

According to a police spokesperson, "The recruitment board of Islamabad police has approved to induct 19 children – one each of 19 martyred cops. The recruitment would be made under Prime Minister (PM) package as Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan directed to ensure the completion of the recruitment process at the earliest.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the City Police Officer (CPO) headquarters for recruitment which gave formal approval to induct the kids of martyred personnel.

A police spokesperson said, "Martyred officers are valuable assets of the police department who sacrificed their lives in the service of citizens.""The services of these cops will be remembered forever and every possible step will be taken to provide relief to their bereaved families."

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Rana SanaUllah

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

23 minutes ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

35 minutes ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

2 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.