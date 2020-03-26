UrduPoint.com
Police, Army And Rangers Administered Flag March In Mianwali

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

The district police Mianwali, in coordination with, Pakistan Army and Rangers have administered flag march to make people feel secure during the ongoing viral disease Coronavirus in the city

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The district police Mianwali, in coordination with, Pakistan Army and Rangers have administered flag march to make people feel secure during the ongoing viral disease Coronavirus in the city.

DPO Mianwali Hasan Asad Alvi along with Col. Idrees 315 Punjab Regiment have participated in the Flag March.

The flag was started from Police line Mianwali and after passing through different routs including Belu Khel road, main Bazaar, Station Chowk, Government High school road, Lorry Adda Kundian, Chashma Bairaj, Piplan , Wan Bhachran the Flag March culminated at the Police Lines.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said the main purpose of Flag March was to completely implement upon the section 144 and the apprehension of Coronavirus.

He said that nobody will be allowed to violate the section 144 and warned that the violators will be punished as per law.

