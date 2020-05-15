Police, Army and rangers administered Flag March in Mianwali

The district police Mianwali in coordination with Pakistan Army and Rangers and law enforcement agencies have administered flag march to make people feel secure during the pandemic of coronavirus in the city

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The district police Mianwali in coordination with Pakistan Army and Rangers and law enforcement agencies have administered flag march to make people feel secure during the pandemic of coronavirus in the city.

DPO Mianwali Hasan Asad Alvi along with Colonel Idrees 315 Punjab Regiment have participated in the Flag March.

The march was started from Police line Mianwali and after passing through different routs including Belu Khel road, main Bazaar, Station Chowk, Government High school road, Lorry Adda Kundian, Chashma Bairaj, Pipla, Wan Bhachran the Flag March culminated at the Police Line.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said the main purpose of Flag March was to completely implement upon the section 144 and the apprehension of coronavirus. He said that nobody will be allowed to violate the section 144 he warned that the violators will be punished as per law.