Police, army hold joint flag march in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pak army and Police conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of lockdown and to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures against coronavirus here on Friday.

The joint flag march was led by SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah which started from police line and culminated at the same point by passing through Katchery Chowk, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Hussainagahi, Dolat Gate, Dehli Gate, Khooni Burj, Pak Gate, Haram Gate and Bohar Gate.

���� Speaking on the occasion, SP Ahmed Nawaz Shah said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus. The citizens were asked to remain in their homes and avoid violation of lockdown, he said.

The SP added that police department was on front line in fight against coronavirus.

Officials of Army, Rangers, city traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin squad and other departments were participated in the flag march.