Police, army holds flag march at Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Contingents of police and army Wednesday hold a flag march in Kohat as part of enhancing security measures.

The flag march was led by District Police Officer Kohat, Muhammad Sulaiman and participated by mobile riders, traffic wardens, Elite Force and Quick Response Force.

The march started from New Police Lines and ended at Jarma Indus Highway.

Police authorities have deputed personnel of commandos and elite force on various points of the city while rider squad has also been directed to remain vigilant.

Anti Riot and Rapid Response Force has also been directed to strengthen the security cordon and take steps to avoid any untoward incident.