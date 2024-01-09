Police arrange regular school classes for transgender people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police while taking an important initiative for the less privileged community had arranged a regular school classes for transgender people, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday. He said that special classes had been started for transgender persons at Islamia Higher Secondary School Liaquat Bagh.

The district administration and the education department had also provided support to start the school for the transgender, he said adding that it is a good step taken by district police for promoting education among transgender people.

Pakistan's first school for the transgender like Tahafuz Transgender Center, had also been established by Rawalpindi Police, he informed.

He told that initially, some 52 transgender students were studying in the school. The purpose of the school is to provide transgender with the basic right to education. After graduating from school, the transgender would be able to become more productive persons of society, the spokesman said.

Getting an education is the first step towards respectable employment and the transgender were studying in these classes to achieve this objective introduced by think tank of the society. All possible steps were being taken for the protection and provision of the rights to the transgender, the spokesman added. More than 100 transgender had been provided jobs and dignified employment opportunities through Tahafuz Transgender Center, he stated.