Open Menu

Police Arrange Regular School Classes For Transgender People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Police arrange regular school classes for transgender people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police while taking an important initiative for the less privileged community had arranged a regular school classes for transgender people, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday. He said that special classes had been started for transgender persons at Islamia Higher Secondary School Liaquat Bagh.

The district administration and the education department had also provided support to start the school for the transgender, he said adding that it is a good step taken by district police for promoting education among transgender people.

Pakistan's first school for the transgender like Tahafuz Transgender Center, had also been established by Rawalpindi Police, he informed.

He told that initially, some 52 transgender students were studying in the school. The purpose of the school is to provide transgender with the basic right to education. After graduating from school, the transgender would be able to become more productive persons of society, the spokesman said.

Getting an education is the first step towards respectable employment and the transgender were studying in these classes to achieve this objective introduced by think tank of the society. All possible steps were being taken for the protection and provision of the rights to the transgender, the spokesman added. More than 100 transgender had been provided jobs and dignified employment opportunities through Tahafuz Transgender Center, he stated.

Related Topics

Police Education Rawalpindi Tank Bagh All From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Driving license fee to go up by January 16 in Punj ..

Driving license fee to go up by January 16 in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Sufiyan Muqeem undergoes operation on left knee

Sufiyan Muqeem undergoes operation on left knee

13 minutes ago
 Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for ..

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for PSL 9

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshak ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshakhana case

2 hours ago
 No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfal ..

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mar ..

3 hours ago
 Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

3 hours ago
Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

17 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan