Police Arrange Training For Women Self-defence
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM
The district police arranged an exercise training session for women self-defence here on Friday.
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The district police arranged an exercise training session for women self-defence here on Friday.
The women exercised about different techniques, expertise and martial art.
CPO Kamran Adil, SP Admin Hafiz Mehtdi, Incharge Tahafuz Center Inspector Gulnaz, SHO Women Madiha Arshad and trained staff of elite force were present.
The trained elite qualified females presented ‘Demo’ on the occasion and informed the female officials about different techniques.
The CPO said that a special course would be started on second week of current month during which women police staff would be trained about safety from physical torture, harassment, moral crimes and other legal information.
