Police arranged blood donation camp

MANDI BAHUDDIN::Mandi Bahauddin police with the assistance of Sundas Foundation arranged a blood donation camp at Zahid Mahmud Gondal Shaheed police lines here on Friday for the children suffering from thalassemia.

Volunteers from police including officers, jawans, and members of civil society visited the camp where they donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion DPO Syed Ali Raza said this joint venture had been launched according to the vision of the Inspector General Police, Punjab Inam Ghani and on the directions of the Regional Police Officer Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Ghara to donate blood for saving the life of the children suffering from thalassemia.

He appreciated the volunteer blood donors and thanked the Sundas Foundation staff for their cooperation and medical help for the humanitarian cause.