UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arranged Blood Donation Camp

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Police arranged blood donation camp

MANDI BAHUDDIN::Mandi Bahauddin police with the assistance of Sundas Foundation arranged a blood donation camp at Zahid Mahmud Gondal Shaheed police lines here on Friday for the children suffering from thalassemia.

Volunteers from police including officers, jawans, and members of civil society visited the camp where they donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion DPO Syed Ali Raza said this joint venture had been launched according to the vision of the Inspector General Police, Punjab Inam Ghani and on the directions of the Regional Police Officer Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Ghara to donate blood for saving the life of the children suffering from thalassemia.

He appreciated the volunteer blood donors and thanked the Sundas Foundation staff for their cooperation and medical help for the humanitarian cause.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Civil Society Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin From Blood

Recent Stories

'They should not blackmail me,': Imran Khan addres ..

26 minutes ago

PM assures to meet Hazara community after burial o ..

34 minutes ago

FPCCI's coordinator for tourism promotion in Chitr ..

34 minutes ago

Govt not to hinder opposition's protest: Sheikh Ra ..

34 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 37 new locally transmitte ..

34 minutes ago

Mahira Khan wishes birthday to her photographer, f ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.