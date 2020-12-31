Police arranged blood donation camp for children in D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer, D.I.Khan, Muhammad Yaseen Farooq has said that Dera police organized a three-day blood donation camp for children suffering from different fatal diseases including thalassemia.

He expressed these views while donating blood in a 3-day blood donation camp at Dera Police Line.

The camp has been arranged for children patients suffering from fatal disease of thalassemia.

On the opening day, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, DPO DIKhan Arif Shahbaz were also donated blood for the noble cause.

On this occasion, appointment letters were also distributed among police shahadda sons.

Addressing the gathering, RPO Dera Muhammad Yaseen Farooq said that police are from the people, for the people and by the people added that beside fighting terrorism and routine crimes in the society they will play active part in donating blood for thalassemia patients as well as arranging social welfare activities for the needy people.

He said that by donating blood, we can save many precious lives added that Dera police had rendered voluminous sacrifices of lives in the war against terror and will come to the rescue of suffering humanity every where.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that Regoinal Blood Center had been prepared in which blood would be stored safely added that Modern Thalassemia Center would be established very soon in Dera.

He highly appreciated the sacrifices offered by the Dera police in war against terror and termed the blood donation camp a very positive step and good well gesture of the Dera police.

DPO Dera Arif Shahbaz, in his speech, said that children are cute and innocent and Dera police will play their important role in arranging such activities to safe guard the children suffering from such chronic disease.

Gifts were also awarded to the children suffering from thalassemia disease.

Incharge Bomb Disposal Squad Inayatullah popularly know as "tiger" was also awarded special prize in recognition of his meritorious services in the war against terror who defused thousands of IEDs and explosive materials alone and thus saved many precious human lives.