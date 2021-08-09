Police arranges tight security for Muharram majalis, processions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police have made tight security arrangements for mourning processions and majalis, starting on the first of holy month of Muharram.

A police spokesman said on Monday that six mourning processions and 36 majalis would be organised on the night of first Muharram, and the police have deputed over 1,100 jawan and officers for the purpose.

Also, 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 49 sub-inspectors and 131 ASIs have been deputed in connection with the security arrangements. Ten teams of Elite force will also ensure patrolling in sensitive areas of the city.

The spokesperson said that two processions and seven majalis would be held in Lyallpur police division of Faisalabad, three processions and four majalis in Iqbal division, 22 majalis in Madina division, two majalis in Jaranwala division while one procession and one majlis would be held in Sadar police division.

The police will provide four-layer security to the processions and majalis. At the first step, the participants in the mourning processions and majalis would be searched thoroughly and they would be allowed to enter the procession and majalis venues from only one entrance in the second layer.

In the third security layer, walk-through gates and sweeping with metal detectors would be ensured, whereas security personnel would remain alert in and around the majalis venues and procession routes in the fourth layer of the security, he added.