Police Arrest 03 Out Of Laws:recovered Stolen Items
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In directives and orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry , Larkana Police had launched a crackdown against criminals on Thursday (03) criminals arrested from various areas with Stolen buffalo and charas(cannabis) recovered.
Sachal Police successfully conducted an operation and arrested the criminal and drug dealer, Noor Ahmed alias Moor Chandio with over one kilogram (1010 grams) of charas.
Lashari Police arrested the accused, Sarfaraz Chandio, with over one kilogram (1100 grams) of charas from the area near Khairo Dero Road.
Dokri Police arrested the accused, Muhammad Ismail Chandio, with over one kilogram (1050 grams) of charas from the area near Mehrabpur Road. Ratodero Police recovered stolen buffaloes worth millions from the Eidgah area and handed them over to their rightful owner Irfan Langah.
Interrogation of the arrested suspects, along with further legal and procedural actions, was ongoing.case had been registered against them in police custody.
