Open Menu

Police Arrest 03 Out Of Laws:recovered Stolen Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest 03 out of laws:recovered stolen items

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In directives and orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry , Larkana Police had launched a crackdown against criminals on Thursday (03) criminals arrested from various areas with Stolen buffalo and charas(cannabis) recovered.

Sachal Police successfully conducted an operation and arrested the criminal and drug dealer, Noor Ahmed alias Moor Chandio with over one kilogram (1010 grams) of charas.

Lashari Police arrested the accused, Sarfaraz Chandio, with over one kilogram (1100 grams) of charas from the area near Khairo Dero Road.

Dokri Police arrested the accused, Muhammad Ismail Chandio, with over one kilogram (1050 grams) of charas from the area near Mehrabpur Road. Ratodero Police recovered stolen buffaloes worth millions from the Eidgah area and handed them over to their rightful owner Irfan Langah.

Interrogation of the arrested suspects, along with further legal and procedural actions, was ongoing.case had been registered against them in police custody.

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..

7 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement scales up Effo ..

Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..

12 minutes ago
 Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their fina ..

Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..

14 minutes ago
 Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

27 minutes ago
 UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation ..

UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW

27 minutes ago
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

57 minutes ago
 March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

1 hour ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

2 hours ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan