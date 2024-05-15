Open Menu

Police Arrest 08 Accused, Recover Pistol,wine,gutka

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Police arrest 08 accused, recover pistol,wine,gutka

Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday arrested eight suspects and recovered a pistol ,axe, wine,illicit liquor and gutka from their possession

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday arrested eight suspects and recovered a pistol ,axe, wine,illicit liquor and gutka from their possession.

According to details, on the directives of SSP Sanghar Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh, SHO Khipro Raham Hussain during patrolling arrested two suspicious persons Wahid Samejo and Punhoon Shar and recovered a pistol and axe from their possession while their two accomplices managed to escape.

SHO Perunmal Ishaq Sangrasi and SHO Shah pur Chakar Rao Wajid Ali in separate raids arrested two accused Anwer Ali Jatoi and Asif Ali Shah who were wanted in an attempted murder case.

CIA Sanghar Incharge Akber Khan Mari recovered 6 bottles of wine from an accused Hamad Rajput and 50 bottles from Rashid Ali and Abdul Hakeem Khaskheli.

In another drive, SHO taluka Sanghar Muhammad Azam Bhangwar arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Hanif Khaskheli and recovered 500 packets of gutka from their possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under narcotics control act.

