Police Arrest 10 Accused For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:34 PM

Police arrest 10 accused for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 accused from different areas and recovered seven pistols of 30 bore, a 9mm pistol and two rifles with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 accused from different areas and recovered seven pistols of 30 bore, a 9mm pistol and two rifles with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Gujar Khan, Bani, Westridge, Civil Lines, Mandra, Jatli, Rawat, and Kotli Sattian police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, launched crackdown and arrested 10 persons namely Amjad Mehmood, Arbaz Hussain, Aqib Mehmood, Takeel Jan, Mehran Khan, Sohail Aslam, Abdul Jabbar, Rais, Mehmood Ali, and Siraj ul Haq and recovered two rifles, seven 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind the bars, he said and informed that separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.

