Police Arrest 10 Accused, Recover Mainpuri, Drugs, Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested 10 accused and recovered mainpuri and drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Hatri police while conducting different raids arrested five suspects identified as Noor Alam Pathan, Rajesh Thakur, Ravi Thakur, Kamal Kori and Abdul Karim Noonari and recovered 5 litres of illicit liquor, tobacco, raw material, mainpuri and other material.

In another drive, Baldia Police arrested Ali Gohar Pathan and Roshan Pathan with 1,187 packets of mainpuri while their accomplices managed to escape.

Meanwhile in a separate drive green tower Chowk near Latifabad a drug peddler Asif Yousufzai was arrested for possessing 400 packets of mainpuri while his accomplice managed to escape.

Forte police in a raid near Railway rest house arrested a suspect Fahim Yousufzai and recovered 50 packets of mainpuri and raw materials, while phleli police arrested an accused Sultan Umrani on selling marijuana.

Police have registered separate cases against criminals at relevant police stations.

