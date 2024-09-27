Police Arrest 10 Accused, Recover Marijuana, Mainpuri, Gutka, Liqour
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 12:20 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Thursday arrested 10 accused and recovered marijuana, mainpuri, gutka and liquor from their possession.
SHO Market Police station Muhammad Aslam Abro along with his staff acting on a tip-off arrested a mainpuri dealer Kmaran Ajmeri and recovered 1080 kg marijuana from his possession while 975 packets of mainpuri were recovered from mainpuri suppliers Misbah, Zia ul Haque and Shaukat.
In another drive, SHO Hali road police station Inspector Shaukat Ali Malokhani arrested a drug peddler Siraj alias Jony Baloch and recovered five bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.
SHO Pinyari police station Inspector Manzoor Hussain Leghari along with staff raided on different places arrested two drug peddlers Saqlain Leghari and Muhammad Ramzan and seized 20 liters illicit liquor and 530 mainpuri from their possession.
Similarlry, A-section police station Nek Muhammad Khoso during patrolling near Maaji Hospital arrested mainpuri supplier Zahoor ul Hassan alias Bilaa Ansari and recovered 530 packets of mainpuri from their possession.
SHO forte police station Inspector Wazeer Brohi arrested a drug peddler Muhammad alis Mota Qureshi and recovered 140 packets of Mainpuri while Maki Shah police arrested Gutka supplier Sunil Thakur and recovered 330 sachets of gutka from his possession. Police have registered cases against criminals under gutka/mainpuri act and Hudood ordinance.
