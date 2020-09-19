Police arrest 10 accused, recover weapons, drugs

Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered three kg hashish, one 30 bore pistol and one 32 bore revolver from their possession

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered three kg hashish, one 30 bore pistol and one 32 bore revolver from their possession.

A police official informed that team of Anjara police station arrested the accused in while taking action against drug dealers.

The accused included Mohammad, Ishtiaq, son of Khan Muhammad resident of Mohalla Eid Gah Pachinand, and recovered 1300 grams of cannabis, while an accused Zulfiqar Akhtar, resident of Toriwali Tehsil Jund, recovered 1300 grams cannabis.

Police registered separate cases against them.

While other accuseds, Imran Saeed, Mohammad Shakeel, Niaz Mohammad, Zulfiqar Akhtar, Jamal Badshah, Fakhr Alam were arrested on charges of gambling and registered against against them.

A separate case was registered against drug dealer Amir Shehzad, son of Abdullah Khan, resident of Mohalla Chasma Khor city for exporting 1220 grams of cannabis.