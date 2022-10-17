UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 10 Accused, Seize 75 Gram Narcotics, Arms During Ongoing Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest 10 accused, seize 75 gram narcotics, arms during ongoing operations

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested 10 accused including seven proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge quantity of arms and narcotics during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements and drugs.

According to police, a police team led by Station House Officer(SHO) Shaheed Mureed Akbar conducted a search and strike operation and arrested five proclaimed offenders who were involved in various cases.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Muhammad Amin, Ajab Khan Pisran Ghazil, Rangi Khan, Iliyas Khan and Mudeep Khan.

The police also arrested other accused identified as Zahidullah and Wajahat Shah. The police recovered one rifle, nine cartridges, 40 grams of heroin and 35 grams of Methamphetamine (Ice).

Separately, SHO Gomal Police Station Abdul Ali conducted an operation in the area and arrested two proclaimed offenders including Yahya and Kamran who were wanted by police in cases.

The police also nabbed another accused Israr Shah. The police also recovered one repeater, one pistol and 25 cartridges from his possession and registered cases.

