Police arrest 10 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday managed to net 10 lawbreakers including drug peddlers, bootleggers, and illegal weapon holders and recovered three kilograms of charras, five of liters liquor, four 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Sher Ahmed and Hamad Ali for having 2320 grams of charras.

Civil Lines police netted Faizan for possessing 340 grams of charras while Kahuta police arrested Zahid Usman with 300 grams of charras. City police rounded up Shah Wali for having five liters of liquor.

Waris Khan, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police in different operations conducted in their respective areas arrested four, namely Rehmat Wali, Khursheed, Ijaz Ali and Ahsan and recovered four 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 540 bags.

The spokesman said that the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Safaqat and recovered 540 wheat flour bags.

The spokesman further said that police had stepped up their ongoing crackdown against professional beggars and managed to net 44 beggars from different areas on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Police said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers.