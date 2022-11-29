UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 10 Anti-social Elements

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest 10 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday managed to net 10 lawbreakers including drug peddlers, bootleggers, and illegal weapon holders and recovered three kilograms of charras, five of liters liquor, four 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Sher Ahmed and Hamad Ali for having 2320 grams of charras.

Civil Lines police netted Faizan for possessing 340 grams of charras while Kahuta police arrested Zahid Usman with 300 grams of charras. City police rounded up Shah Wali for having five liters of liquor.

Waris Khan, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police in different operations conducted in their respective areas arrested four, namely Rehmat Wali, Khursheed, Ijaz Ali and Ahsan and recovered four 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 540 bags.

The spokesman said that the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Safaqat and recovered 540 wheat flour bags.

The spokesman further said that police had stepped up their ongoing crackdown against professional beggars and managed to net 44 beggars from different areas on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Police said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Driver Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta From Wheat Weapon Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

1 minute ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

44 minutes ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

2 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

3 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.