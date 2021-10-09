Police arrest 10 for aerial firing, possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against aerial firing and illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 persons besides recovering two 12 bore, three Kalashnikov, four 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, a car and two bikes from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Waris Khan police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted a raid and rounded up Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Shakeel and Javed Masih for aerial firing.

Police recovered two Kalashnikov, a 12 bore repeater, a car and two motorcycles from their possession.

He informed that raids were being conducted to net other accused allegedly involved in aerial firing.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan, Chontra, Naseerabad, Saddar Wah, Sadiqabad, and City police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and held Muhammad Shakeel, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Owais, Arslan Qadir, Hassan Muhammad, Fareed Abbasi, and Usama Tariq and recovered four 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore gun, one Kalashnikov, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.