Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 persons from different areas and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Waris Khan, Westridge, City, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni, Rawat, and Chontra police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched crackdown and arrested 10 persons namely Shahzad, Junaid, Sharoon Javed, Afnan Ali, Zahidullah, Rahd Mansoor, Shahzaib, Rashid Fayyaz, Ghulab Sher, and Hassan Iqbal for possessing illegal weapons.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.