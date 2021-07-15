UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 10 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:28 PM

Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 persons from different areas and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 persons from different areas and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Waris Khan, Westridge, City, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni, Rawat, and Chontra police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched crackdown and arrested 10 persons namely Shahzad, Junaid, Sharoon Javed, Afnan Ali, Zahidullah, Rahd Mansoor, Shahzaib, Rashid Fayyaz, Ghulab Sher, and Hassan Iqbal for possessing illegal weapons.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

5 minutes ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

15 minutes ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

23 minutes ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

34 minutes ago

More Progress Needed From Ukraine for New IMF Tran ..

4 minutes ago

Germany's OPAL Takes Note of EU Court Ruling Limit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.