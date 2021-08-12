Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up 10 persons from different areas and recovered 1200 grams charras, 25 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols, a 9MM pistol and one 12 bore rifle from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He informed that Sadiqabad, Mandra, Chontra, and Rawat police held Zeeshan, Faiz Rasool, Qasim Khan, Nasir Mehmood and Zulqarnain and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a 9MM pistol and one 12 bore rifle from their possession.

Saddar Baroni police held Muharram Imtiaz for having 900 grams charras. Pirwadhai police rounded up Muhammad Adeel with 300 grams charras. Mandra police netted Samar Majeed for carrying 15 liters liquor. Race Course police arrested Muhammad Nazakat for possessing five liters liquor while Sadiqabad police nabbed Naveed on recovery of five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind the bars.