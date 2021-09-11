Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 persons from different areas and recovered nine pistols 30 bore, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police held Ghulam Mustafa for having a 30 bore pistol.

Airport police rounded up six namely Usman Jameel, Faizan, Umar Farooq, Tariq Mehmood, Shah Fahd and Sher Afzal and recovered six 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Saddar Wah police held Sher Muhammad with a 30 bore pistol while Gujar Khan police nabbed Muhammad Zayad and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

Kahuta police seized a 12 bore rifle and arrested Muhammad Basharat.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

