Police Arrest 10 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Published June 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted 10 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Bani, Naseerabad, Race Course, Chontra and Chakri police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 10 namely Waqas, Javed, Sheraz, Abdul Basit, Fayyaz, Fareed, Sohail Qadir, Sajid, Ajmair, and Hasan Jamal on recovery of seven 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle, an M-4 rifle and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations were under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

