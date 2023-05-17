Police arrest 10 gamblers during cockfight

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least 10 gamblers who were involved in betting on cockfight matches in the limits of Taxila Police Station.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police party raided the crime scene and apprehended as many as 10 gamblers.

As many as six cocks, stake money, other valuables including nine mobile phones, three motorcycles and one rickshaw were also seized during the raid.