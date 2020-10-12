Police arrest 10 gamblers, kidnapper

The city police Monday claimed to have arrested 12 outlaws in separate raids and recovered arms besides gambling tools from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The city police Monday claimed to have arrested 12 outlaws in separate raids and recovered arms besides gambling tools from their possession.

Acting on a secret information about the presence of proclaimed offenders wanted by Chamkani police in kidnapping case, the DSP Badh Ber Riaz Khan Khalil directed police team to take immediate action.

Following the directives, the police team raided to the house located in Landi Akhun area and arrested kidnapper Zabit Khan. Police also recovered a Kalashnikov among cartridges form his possession. The accused confessed to kidnap a citizen during the first interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Badh Ber police also arrested a thief Ikram from Achini Bala area.

Police also recovered tools and equipment being used in construction purposes.

The accused confessed involvement in various dacoits of construction items from different places.

Similarly, Khazana and Shah Qabool police stations in separate raids have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered gambling tools besides bet money of Rs100,000 from their possession.

The cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigations were underway.