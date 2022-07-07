Police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 50,150 stake money

Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 50,150 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Thursday, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 50,150 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that New Town police conducted a raid and arrested 10 gamblers namely Khurram Yaseen, Abdul Tamoor, Nasir, Balaj, Tajad, Azhar, Danish, Umair, Haider and Naveed.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.