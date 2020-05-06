Police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 72,980 stake money in Rawalpindi

Police on Wednesday arrested 10 gamblers allegedly involved in gambling and recovered Rs 72,980 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 10 gamblers allegedly involved in gambling and recovered Rs 72,980 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 10 gamblers namely Khurram Shahzad, Sheikh Jahangir, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Numan, Raheem Najmee, Ajab Khan, Anwar Khan, Muhammad Ali, Sheikh Javed and Rafique Khan.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.