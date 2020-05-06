UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 10 Gamblers; Recover Rs 72,980 Stake Money In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 72,980 stake money in Rawalpindi

Police on Wednesday arrested 10 gamblers allegedly involved in gambling and recovered Rs 72,980 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 10 gamblers allegedly involved in gambling and recovered Rs 72,980 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 10 gamblers namely Khurram Shahzad, Sheikh Jahangir, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Numan, Raheem Najmee, Ajab Khan, Anwar Khan, Muhammad Ali, Sheikh Javed and Rafique Khan.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Numan Muhammad Ali Money All From

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

5 minutes ago

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

10 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific intensifies sanitation protocols for ..

14 minutes ago

Stars and scientists call for world not to 'go bac ..

4 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja F ..

4 minutes ago

UN warns of risks for trafficking victims due to p ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.