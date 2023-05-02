Police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 98,950 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 98,950 stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Toqeer, Tanveer, Ahmed, Talha and Bilal, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 60,000 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

In another raid, Westridge police conducted a raid and rounded up Sadaqat, Fakhar, Khurram, Ghulam Shabbir and Abdul Ghaffar, five gamblers and recovered Rs 38,950 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the police parties and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.