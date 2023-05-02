UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 10 Gamblers; Recover Rs 98,950 Stake Money

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 98,950 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 98,950 stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Toqeer, Tanveer, Ahmed, Talha and Bilal, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 60,000 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

In another raid, Westridge police conducted a raid and rounded up Sadaqat, Fakhar, Khurram, Ghulam Shabbir and Abdul Ghaffar, five gamblers and recovered Rs 38,950 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the police parties and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Money From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two se ..

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

1 hour ago
 Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

4 hours ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.