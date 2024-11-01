Open Menu

Police Arrest 10 Lawbreakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 10 accused besides recovering over 1.5 kg charras, 19 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that New Town police held a female drug dealer namely Nasreen and recovered 620 grams charras from her possession while Saima Tufail was arrested with 680 grams charras.

Waris Khan police held Hamza Tufail for possessing 525 grams charras.

New Town, Westridge and Naseerabad police arrested Saleem, Irshadullah, and Suleman with total 19 liters liquor.

In other raids, Westridge, Airport, and Dhamial police nabbed Imran, Fayyaz, and Kashif on recovery of three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Pirwadhai police also arrested a bike lifter and recovered a stolen bike from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

