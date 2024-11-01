Police Arrest 10 Lawbreakers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 10 accused besides recovering over 1.5 kg charras, 19 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that New Town police held a female drug dealer namely Nasreen and recovered 620 grams charras from her possession while Saima Tufail was arrested with 680 grams charras.
Waris Khan police held Hamza Tufail for possessing 525 grams charras.
New Town, Westridge and Naseerabad police arrested Saleem, Irshadullah, and Suleman with total 19 liters liquor.
In other raids, Westridge, Airport, and Dhamial police nabbed Imran, Fayyaz, and Kashif on recovery of three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.
Pirwadhai police also arrested a bike lifter and recovered a stolen bike from his possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MCCI appeals for 5pc reduction in policy rate in next MPC3 minutes ago
-
Minorities in Pakistan enjoying freedom, human rights: Senator Danesh Kumar3 minutes ago
-
Dengue affects 131 more patients3 minutes ago
-
Major interchange projects set to launch in Capital3 minutes ago
-
PIPS, UNDP host digital democracy workshop for KP Assembly Parliamentarians3 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas; arrest six13 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar ‘s books “Streams” and “Shade & Light” launched13 minutes ago
-
5 'criminals' busted in Sargodha13 minutes ago
-
162 new dengue cases reported in Punjab23 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for martyrs of terrorism23 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds meetings to enhance security of Capital23 minutes ago
-
Sar Sabz Wheat Convention organized33 minutes ago