UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 10 Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Police arrest 10 outlaws

Rawalpindi District Police on Wednesday managed to net 10 outlaws including drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and recovered 1480 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor, five liters liquor, three 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Wednesday managed to net 10 outlaws including drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and recovered 1480 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor, five liters liquor, three 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Adeel for having 1250 grams charras while Waris Khan police rounded up Rafique with 230 grams charras.

Westridge police netted an accused namely Waqas and recovered eight bottles of liquor from his possession. Race Course police in their operation seized five liters liquor and held Ilyas Ahmed.

The spokesman informed that Kahuta police conducted a raid and managed to net two accused namely Tariq and Gulzada, wanted in an attempt to murder case within few hours as they opened fire at their rivals and injured Adnan and Zeeshan, over old enmity.

Four accused, identified as Shahmir Ali, Bilal, Muhammad Ali and Bilal Mehboob were sent behind the bars by New Town, Sadiqabad, Airport and Dhamial police for possessing three 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle and ammunition, he added.

The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 46 beggars from different areas.

The SSP Operations appreciated the police performance and directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Police Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Kahuta Muhammad Ali From Race Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Vatican's Economy Minister Resigns for 'Personal R ..

Vatican's Economy Minister Resigns for 'Personal Reasons' - Holy See

47 seconds ago
 Acting DIG PHP stresses measures to reduce number ..

Acting DIG PHP stresses measures to reduce number of road accidents

49 seconds ago
 Supreme Court directs NHA to submit progress repor ..

Supreme Court directs NHA to submit progress report on Bhong Interchange constru ..

50 seconds ago
 55th foundation day of PPP observed

55th foundation day of PPP observed

54 seconds ago
 Uniper Initiates Arbitration Against Russia's Gazp ..

Uniper Initiates Arbitration Against Russia's Gazprom Over Damages - Statement

4 minutes ago
 PPP has direct hand on pulse of general public: Na ..

PPP has direct hand on pulse of general public: Najam

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.