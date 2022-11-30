Police arrest 10 outlaws

Rawalpindi District Police on Wednesday managed to net 10 outlaws including drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and recovered 1480 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor, five liters liquor, three 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Wednesday managed to net 10 outlaws including drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and recovered 1480 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor, five liters liquor, three 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Adeel for having 1250 grams charras while Waris Khan police rounded up Rafique with 230 grams charras.

Westridge police netted an accused namely Waqas and recovered eight bottles of liquor from his possession. Race Course police in their operation seized five liters liquor and held Ilyas Ahmed.

The spokesman informed that Kahuta police conducted a raid and managed to net two accused namely Tariq and Gulzada, wanted in an attempt to murder case within few hours as they opened fire at their rivals and injured Adnan and Zeeshan, over old enmity.

Four accused, identified as Shahmir Ali, Bilal, Muhammad Ali and Bilal Mehboob were sent behind the bars by New Town, Sadiqabad, Airport and Dhamial police for possessing three 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle and ammunition, he added.

The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 46 beggars from different areas.

The SSP Operations appreciated the police performance and directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers.