Police arrest 10 outlaws; recover narcotics, weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police arrested 10 accused from various parts of the city and recovered hashish, wine as well as weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Sunday Banigala police arrested an accused Nasir and recovered 114 gram hashish from his possession.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Kareem and Irfan Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from them.

Homicide Unit of Islamabad police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused Darwaish. Noon police arrested two accused Musawar Khan and Raja and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition.

Shams colony police arrested Tajamal Jameel and Alyan and recovered a total of 280 gram hashish from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested Danish Saleem and recovered 20 liter alcohol from him. Lohibher police arrested an accused Arsal and recovered 170 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding was underway against them.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Islamabad has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoringagainst those involved in anti-social activities.

He said it was the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.