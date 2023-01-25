Police arrest 10 POs wanted in different cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police managed to arrest an accused namely Jabar Hussain, wanted in a double murder and attempt to murder cases registered last year.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, New Town, Bani, and Chontra police rounded up nine POs namely Hanif, Nusrat Bibi, Hamza Aqeel, Tahir Sarwar, Adnan, Meharasab, Qamar, Imran and Inam in different cases.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.