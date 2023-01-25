UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 10 POs Wanted In Different Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest 10 POs wanted in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police managed to arrest an accused namely Jabar Hussain, wanted in a double murder and attempt to murder cases registered last year.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, New Town, Bani, and Chontra police rounded up nine POs namely Hanif, Nusrat Bibi, Hamza Aqeel, Tahir Sarwar, Adnan, Meharasab, Qamar, Imran and Inam in different cases.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

Related Topics

Murder Police Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals All

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

26 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.